Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored his 894th career National Hockey League goal on Friday to tie the all-time record set by Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, which was once considered unreachable.

Ovechkin's second goal of the game came during the third period of the Capitals' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks when the 39-year-old Russian scored from the left face-off circle during a power play to give his team a 4-3 lead.

Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates and took a moment to soak in the moment as Gretzky looked on and applauded. He then high-fived his son Sergei through the glass.