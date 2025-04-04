U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he is optimistic of an eventual merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf following a new report of a stalemate in negotiations to reunify the game.

Speaking on Air Force One as he traveled to Florida ahead of this weekend's LIV Golf Miami event at Trump National Doral, the U.S. leader said he believed a merger was inevitable.

"Ultimately, hopefully the two tours are going to merge," Trump told reporters. "That'll be good. I'm involved in that, too, but hopefully we're going to get the two tours to merge.