Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler likes the state of his game as he prepares to defend his Masters title, having bounced back from an early season hand injury.

Scheffler is seeking his third Masters title in four seasons and second in a row. Only Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Nick Faldo have captured back-to-back Masters crowns. Only Nicklaus has won three in four years.

In the past three years, Scheffler has won two or three times before the Masters. This year, he hasn't lifted a trophy before coming to Augusta National, his start slowed by a hand injury suffered while cooking Christmas dinner.