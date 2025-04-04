Italy's Olympic medal hopeful Federica Brignone, fresh from claiming the overall World Cup skiing crown, suffered multiple leg fractures and ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament after crashing in the giant slalom at the Italian Championships on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, one of Italy's strongest medal contenders in the blue-ribbon sport of Alpine skiing for next year's home Olympics, saw her triumphant season come to a brutal halt on the slopes of Val di Fassa when her legs became entangled at a gate, sending her tumbling out of control.

Brignone was airlifted to a hospital in Trento where the damage was revealed to be severe.