Denny Hamlin is the self-proclaimed "king of irrational confidence," but after a dominant performance at Martinsville Speedway this past Sunday, it's hard to say that confidence is misplaced.
At 44 years old, Hamlin is around the age where drivers tend to slow down. The trips to victory lane become few and far between, and top-10 runs become the new standard for success.
For Hamlin, however, that doesn't appear to be the case.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.