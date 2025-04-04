Denny Hamlin is the self-proclaimed "king of irrational confidence," but after a dominant performance at Martinsville Speedway this past Sunday, it's hard to say that confidence is misplaced.

At 44 years old, Hamlin is around the age where drivers tend to slow down. The trips to victory lane become few and far between, and top-10 runs become the new standard for success.

For Hamlin, however, that doesn't appear to be the case.