The Los Angeles Dodgers have an air of invincibility around them after becoming the only reigning champions to start an MLB season 8-0 despite not yet playing their best baseball.
Shohei Ohtani's walk-off home run on Wednesday night in Los Angeles lifted the Dodgers to a dramatic 5-4 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Braves, and while no one actually expects the Boys in Blue to go 162-0 this year, their deep pool of talent gives them a shot to win every game they play.
"I think each night we're unbeatable," manager Dave Roberts said after the game.
