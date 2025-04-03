Manchester City star Jack Grealish dedicated his long-awaited goal in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Leicester to his late brother.

Grealish netted from close range in the second minute at Etihad Stadium, scoring in the Premier League for the first time in 16 months.

The 29-year-old England winger marked his first league start since last December by helping City move back into fourth place as it chases Champions League qualification to salvage a dismal season.