As he strode into the team hospitality tent on Thursday morning for the first time as a Red Bull Racing driver, Yuki Tsunoda’s mission was clear.
“I was only thinking about breakfast,” he told reporters.
If Tsunoda is worried that his leash with the front-running team could be a short one — particularly after his predecessor lasted just two race weekends — he isn’t showing it.
