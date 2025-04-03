NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday that tensions between Canada and the United States were concerning and could impact the league's business, especially if the Canadian dollar takes a hit from weak economic growth.

Bettman, speaking to reporters in Toronto after the NHL and Canadian telecom company Rogers Communications announced a 12-year national media rights deal worth $11 billion Canadian dollars ($7.68 billion), was asked to touch upon the trade actions by the U.S.

"I don't think people want us to do that," Bettman said. "I think they want to use sports and our sport as an escape. I hope that what we're seeing is a moment in time and things can get back to a normal reality."