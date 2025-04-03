Past major winners and Masters champions are preparing for the start of the LIV Golf Miami event at Doral on Friday with thoughts of next week's Masters in their heads.

The Saudi-backed series stages its final event before next week's first major of the year at Augusta National with 12 LIV players preparing to tee off against top rivals from the PGA Tour.

"It's almost a religious experience every time you set foot on Augusta National," said Phil Mickelson, the 54-year-old U.S. left-hander whose six major titles include three Masters wins.