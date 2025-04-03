The Formula One circus rolls into Mie Prefecture this weekend for the third round of the 2025 season.

All eyes, this year more than ever, will be on home hero Yuki Tsunoda as he competes in his first race for Red Bull after four years and change with the powerhouse’s junior team, now known as Racing Bulls.

Suzuka Circuit is fast, challenging and beloved by both drivers and fans. The Honda-owned track’s first sector, in particular, frequently draws praise for the flowy S-curves, while turns like the technical, multi-apex Spoon Curve and the hair-raising 130R, taken at speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, are other highlights of the rare figure-eight circuit.