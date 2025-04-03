Shohei Ohtani hit a game-winning home run to left-center field in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept their season-opening win streak alive by rallying from an early five-run deficit to earn a 6-5 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

Max Muncy had a game-tying two-run double in the eighth to atone for two early errors as the Dodgers became the first defending champion to open a season 8-0. The Braves dropped to 0-7 as they head toward their home opener on Friday.

Tommy Edman and Michael Conforto hit home runs for the Dodgers to help left-hander Blake Snell overcome a rocky outing. All five runs Snell allowed over four innings were unearned while he walked four with two strikeouts.