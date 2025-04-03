Shohei Ohtani hit a game-winning home run to left-center field in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept their season-opening win streak alive by rallying from an early five-run deficit to earn a 6-5 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
Max Muncy had a game-tying two-run double in the eighth to atone for two early errors as the Dodgers became the first defending champion to open a season 8-0. The Braves dropped to 0-7 as they head toward their home opener on Friday.
Tommy Edman and Michael Conforto hit home runs for the Dodgers to help left-hander Blake Snell overcome a rocky outing. All five runs Snell allowed over four innings were unearned while he walked four with two strikeouts.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.