The Chicago Cubs completed a three-game demolition of the Athletics in the American League club's new home in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday afternoon, riding two home runs from Seiya Suzuki to a 10-2 victory and a sweep of the interleague series.
Suzuki smacked a three-run homer in the second inning, a solo shot in the fourth and added a run-scoring single in the seventh, driving in five runs and accounting for half the scoring in the Cubs' second double-digit output in three days.
The homers were Suzuki's third and fourth of the season.
