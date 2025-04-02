From apostles to angry men, groups of 12 have long held particular significance in human culture.
Whether on the silver screen ("The Dirty Dozen") or the silver celestial body (The Apollo astronauts who stood on the moon), few other denominations capture the imagination in quite the same way.
Sumo, as a result of Terunofuji’s recent retirement, now also has its own elite group of 12.
