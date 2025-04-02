Nottingham Forest moved a step closer to qualifying for the Champions League as Anthony Elanga's superb solo goal sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester United on Tuesday.
Elanga returned to haunt his former club with a dazzling effort that took the winger over half the length of the pitch before he delivered a clinical finish.
The 22-year-old Swede was sold by United for £15 million ($19 million) in 2023 after being deemed surplus to requirements by then manager Erik ten Hag.
