Nineteen-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik beat his childhood idol Novak Djokovic 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-4) in an upset for the ages on Sunday, claiming his first ATP title at the Miami Open while also denying the former No. 1 in his bid for a milestone 100th title.

The 54th-ranked Mensik faced tough odds in only his second ATP final but harnessed his best weapon to subdue the 24-time Grand Slam winner with 14 aces and collapsed on the court, overcome with emotion, after sealing it with an unreturnable serve.

The oldest ever to reach a Masters 1000 final, the 37-year-old Djokovic had hoped to join Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103) as the only three men in the Open Era with 100 or more titles but ran out of steam in the end.