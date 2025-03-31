Football Australia on Monday opened the door for Sam Kerr's return as Matildas captain, saying it would take no further action over a drunken altercation that landed her in a British court.

In February, the Chelsea forward was found not guilty of racially aggravated abuse after a 2023 incident in which she called a police officer "stupid and white."

Football Australia said the 31-year-old Kerr had acknowledged the "far-reaching implications" of her actions.