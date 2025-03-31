The Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback position is a work in progress, and coach Mike Tomlin said that signing Aaron Rodgers, the most prominent free agent in a thin market, is only one possible option.

The Steelers met with the 41-year-old Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, on March 21 for a reported six hours. Tomlin met with media for the first time since then on Sunday at the NFL's annual meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Tomlin called it "a really good day" spent with a player he has known for some time. As far as a timetable, however, the coach said there is no deadline for Rodgers to work out a deal with the Steelers from the team's perspective.