Tomoyuki Sugano made his MLB debut for the Baltimore Orioles, but his team fell against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman hit his second career home run, and Chris Bassitt pitched a resourceful six innings to help the home team earn a 3-1 win.

George Springer had two RBIs to help give the Blue Jays a split in the season-opening four-game series.