The Bronx Bombers and their so-called "torpedo bats" have sparked intrigue across MLB, as the New York Yankees swept their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers in a hot start to the season.
The Yankees scored an astonishing 36 runs across the three-game series at home, closing it out on Sunday with a 12-3 win after a stunning 20-9 victory on Saturday, in which they homered on the first three pitches they faced.
Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed the Yankees had another tool in their arsenal, a bat where the barrel sits closer to hitters' hands that quickly became known as the "torpedo bats."
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.