The Bronx Bombers and their so-called "torpedo bats" have sparked intrigue across MLB, as the New York Yankees swept their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers in a hot start to the season.

The Yankees scored an astonishing 36 runs across the three-game series at home, closing it out on Sunday with a 12-3 win after a stunning 20-9 victory on Saturday, in which they homered on the first three pitches they faced.

Eagle-eyed viewers quickly noticed the Yankees had another tool in their arsenal, a bat where the barrel sits closer to hitters' hands that quickly became known as the "torpedo bats."