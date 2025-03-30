Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed American Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-2 to win the Miami Open on Saturday, relying on her usual playbook and powerful forehand to win an eighth WTA 1000 title.

Sabalenka, who was runner-up in Indian Wells earlier this month and at January's Australian Open, refused to accept the consolation trophy this time as she closed it out with a superb backhand shot down the line and thrust her hands in the air.

Fourth-seeded Pegula had been hungry for revenge since losing to Sabalenka in her maiden Grand Slam final in New York last year but the 31-year-old could not match the Belarusian's raw power as she lost momentum after a promising start.