Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe said it was special to match Cristiano Ronaldo's first season tally of 33 goals for Los Blancos after netting a brace on Saturday against Leganes in La Liga.

Mbappe's double took him to 33 strikes in 44 appearances across all competitions, the same number of goals his idol managed in the 2009-10 campaign.

Ronaldo, who joined from Manchester United, went on to become Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with 450 goals.