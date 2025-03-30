The New York Yankees made MLB history on Saturday, with batters smashing home runs on the first three pitches their lineup faced.

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge each smacked a homer off the first offering each saw from Milwaukee pitcher Nestor Corales, a former Yankee.

Austin Wells added a two-out homer to give the 27-time World Series champions their first four-homer inning since the club first took the field in 1903.