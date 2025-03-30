Freddie Freeman homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Will Smith and Tommy Edman also homered as the Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game sweep of the visiting Detroit Tigers with a 7-3 victory on Saturday night.
Teoscar Hernandez hit a two-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning and Michael Conforto had an RBI double in the second for Los Angeles (5-0), which is off to the team's best start since opening the 1981 season with a 6-0 mark. It also was the fourth comeback victory of the season for the defending World Series champions.
Anthony Banda (1-0), the fourth of seven Dodger pitchers, picked up the win, striking out two during a hitless fifth inning. Roki Sasaki, the former Chiba Lotte Marines standout, struggled in his Dodger Stadium debut, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks over 1⅔ innings. Sasaki, who struck out two, left after throwing 61 pitches, just 32 for strikes.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.