Philippines sensation Alexandra Eala's remarkable run at the Miami Open came to a brave end with a three-set loss to Jessica Pegula in the semifinals on Thursday.

In an enthralling battle over nearly 2½ hours, fourth-seeded American Pegula emerged with a 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 win to seal a place in Saturday's final against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Sabalenka blasted her way into the final with a 6-2, 6-2 demolition of Italy's Jasmine Paolini.