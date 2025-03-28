Shohei Ohtani, Teoscar Hernandez and Tommy Edman hit home runs, Blake Snell went five strong innings and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers capped a day of celebration with a 5-4 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Thursday.

In his Dodgers debut, Snell (1-0), a free agent addition, gave up two runs on five hits over five innings with two strikeouts. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was able to work around four walks. Blake Treinen pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Ohtani hit his second home run in the third game of the season as the Dodgers played at home for the first time since a victory in Game 2 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.