Philippine wildcard Alexandra Eala pulled off the biggest win of her young career with a stunning 6-2, 7-5 upset of Polish world number two Iga Swiatek on Wednesday to extend her dream run at the Miami Open into the semifinals.

The big-hitting 19-year-old showed no signs of being intimidated playing against one of her idols and was instead a picture of poise as she dismantled Swiatek's serve early on to grab control of the match and never looked back.

"I don't know what to say, I mean, complete just disbelief right now and I am on cloud nine," Eala said in her on-court interview.