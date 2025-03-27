Yuki Tsunoda will race for Red Bull from his home Japanese Formula One Grand Prix next week with struggling New Zealander Liam Lawson demoted to sister team Racing Bulls in a straight swap.

Lawson, preferred to the more experienced Tsunoda when former champions Red Bull dropped Mexican Sergio Perez at the end of last year, has yet to score as teammate of four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Tsunoda started the season strongly and has shrugged off an early career reputation for being excitable and erratic. The 24-year-old has been itching for the chance to show what he can do at a top team.