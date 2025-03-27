The Golden State Valkyries are the first WNBA team to sell 10,000 season tickets, the expansion team said.

The Valkyries are the first team to join the league since 2008 and will begin play on May 16 at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Valkyries will share Chase Center with the Golden State Warriors.

"This community has shown up, and then some to create this milestone," Valkyries president Jess Smith told Sportico in a video interview. "This is something that we knew was possible and really just signifies the beginning of our journey in a way that will set a trajectory for the WNBA moving forward."

The team said it actually took 22,000 deposits for season tickets and is working through that list to finalize the buyers. Single-game sales will open soon.

Despite sharing a venue with the Warriors, the ticketing offices of the two teams work independently of each other. The Valkyries also have their own practice facility.

In 2024, the WNBA had its highest total attendance in 22 years with 2.35 million fans, an increase of 48% from 2023. The total included 54 sellouts.

Three games — all featuring Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever — drew more than 20,000 fans, including a WNBA single-game attendance record of 20,711 when the Fever visited the Washington Mystics on Sept. 19.