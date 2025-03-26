Coach Branko Ivankovic insisted China's World Cup qualifying campaign was still alive despite back-to-back losses to Saudi Arabia and Australia over the last five days leaving it bottom of Asian qualifying Group C.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition ignited Chinese hopes of a return to the finals for the first time since its sole appearance in 2002.

China came into the March international window a point behind second-placed Australia but the 1-0 loss to the Saudis in Riyadh last week and Tuesday's 2-0 reverse at the hands of the Socceroos in Hangzhou put paid to hopes of direct qualification.