Afghanistan Women's National Team (AWNT) soccer players in exile called on athletes worldwide to stand in solidarity as they fight for their right to compete after being excluded from World Cup qualifying competitions since the Taliban takeover in 2021.

Many players from the Afghanistan women's team fled the country for fear of persecution when the Taliban took control of the Afghan government.

The women's team has since been unable to compete internationally as FIFA rules require recognition by a national federation, with the Taliban-controlled Afghan Football Federation banning women’s sports.