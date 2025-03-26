Speculation about Liam Lawson's Red Bull future picked up speed on Tuesday with reports suggesting the Formula One team had decided to replace the New Zealander with Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda.

Dutch newspapers De Telegraaf and De Limburger reported Honda-backed Tsunoda would swap seats with Lawson as Max Verstappen's teammate from next week's Japanese Grand Prix after a Red Bull meeting in Dubai.

The reports said an official announcement was expected later in the week.