The NBA is to review a proposal to create a European basketball league, a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday, after a report detailed a new competition that could feature up to 10 teams.

Sports business news website Sportico said league owners will consider a plan that includes eight to 10 franchises, including up to four teams who already play in the EuroLeague — Europe's top club competition.

The proposed league would also feature new franchises in cities such as London and Paris, which could be worth as much as $500 million, Sportico reported, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plans.