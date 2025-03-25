Thomas Tuchel's baptism as England's head coach could not have been any smoother. Two games, two wins, five goals scored and none conceded represents a satisfying start for the German.
Monday's 3-0 victory over Latvia at Wembley, like Friday's 2-0 defeat of Albania, was far from perfect. But Tuchel already has credit in the bank for some wise decisions.
On Friday he gave a debut to Arsenal's teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly and the 18-year-old repaid him with a goal.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.