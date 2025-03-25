Coach Herve Renard said Saudi Arabia is in a "tough sprint" to reach the 2026 World Cup, but he is not expecting any favors from already qualified Japan on Tuesday.

The Saudis are in third place in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying and trail second-place Australia by a point with three games remaining.

The top two teams advance directly to next year's World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, while the third- and fourth-place sides go into another qualifying round.