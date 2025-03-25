Ghana's Thomas Partey scored twice and Mohammed Kudus grabbed another as their side eased to a 3-0 win over Madagascar in a World Cup qualifier played in neutral Morocco on Monday to take a sizeable step toward a place at the tournament next year.
Ghana did not qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals in a surprise failure that stunned the continent, but the side is well on course for a place at the 48-team World Cup to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The team has 15 points from six games in Group I, five ahead of second-placed Madagascar and six more than Mali in third with four rounds to play.
