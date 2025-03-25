The Brazilian soccer federation (CBF) unanimously returned Ednaldo Rodrigues to the role of president on Monday, confirming his reelection as the sole candidate after star ex-striker Ronaldo had already pulled out of the race.

Rodrigues was reelected until 2030, thanks to the support of the 27 regional federations representing the country's different states and the 40 clubs in the top two divisions.

In a statement, the 71-year-old celebrated "the triumph of democracy."