Hoshoryu may have had a disappointing debut at sumo’s highest rank — withdrawing injured just after the halfway point — but given how events transpired in his absence in Osaka, it probably won’t be long before another wrestler has an opportunity to do better as a new yokozuna.

Ozeki Onosato overcame a couple of upset losses down the home stretch of the spring tournament this month to claim his third career Emperor’s Cup and earn a shot at yokozuna promotion in May.

That the hulking Ishikawa Prefecture native could potentially achieve sumo’s ultimate honor just two years after turning pro is simply mind-boggling, but Onosato has been nearly unstoppable since joining ōzumō.