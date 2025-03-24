Mauricio Pochettino called for patience on Sunday after the United States slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Canada, insisting there was still time to turn things around ahead of next year's World Cup.

After an abject CONCACAF Nations League semifinal loss to Panama on Thursday, Pochettino called on his team to show greater urgency and take more risks in Sunday's third-place game against Canada.

But those pleas appeared to have fallen on deaf ears judging by another lackluster display from Pochettino's side, which failed to take a single shot — on or off target — in the first 30 minutes at SoFi Stadium.