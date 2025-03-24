Lando Norris is relishing the prospect of battling teammate Oscar Piastri for the Formula One drivers' title and says McLaren is ready for any tension that arises.

Piastri led Norris in a McLaren 1-2 at the Chinese Grand Prix on Sunday, a week after Norris won the season-opener in Australia.

Norris said his car did not have the pace to catch Piastri in Shanghai, and he ended up glad to finish second ahead of Mercedes' George Russell with fading brakes in the closing laps.