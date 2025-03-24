Viktor Hovland conjured a pair of late birdies in a 4-under par 67 on Sunday to win his first PGA Tour title since 2023, capturing the Valspar Championship as Justin Thomas faltered.

Norway's Hovland claimed his seventh U.S. tour title, but his first since the Tour Championship in 2023 — when he claimed three titles and captured the FedEx Cup crown.

"It's still kind of sinking in," said Hovland, who signed for a 67 for an 11-under total of 273 at the Innisbrook Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.