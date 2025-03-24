The death of George Foreman signals the end of the golden age of heavyweight boxing and the 20-year gap between his two world titles is a unique record that will never be broken, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman said.

Foreman, who lost his first title to Muhammad Ali in the "Rumble in the Jungle" in 1974 and then knocked out Michael Moorer for the heavyweight title at the age of 45, died on Friday at age 76.

Sulaiman remembers Foreman as a man who defied expectations to reignite his passion for the sport, eventually becoming the oldest heavyweight champion after a change in his approach to life.