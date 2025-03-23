The figure skating season reaches its climax this week as the best skaters from across the globe converge on Boston for the World Figure Skating Championships.

The championships will have an added poignancy, coming less than two months after the fatal crash of an American Airlines flight that killed 28 athletes, parents and coaches from the U.S. figure skating community, including several from the Skating Club of Boston. A tribute to the victims is planned on the opening day of competition.

At last year's World Championships in Montreal, Team Japan came away with one gold and two silver medals and the nation’s top skaters will be hoping to at least equal that haul this time round. However, these worlds carry an even greater significance than usual, as approximately 80% of the quota spots available in each of the four disciplines (men and women's singles, pairs and ice dance) for the 2026 Winter Olympics will be decided over the course of four days of competition.