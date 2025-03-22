Lewis Hamilton celebrated his first win for Ferrari on Saturday, answering his critics by leading the Chinese Grand Prix sprint from start to finish in only his second race for the Italian Formula One team.

The seven-time world champion, starting from a surprise pole position, managed his tires superbly to take the chekered flag 6.889 seconds clear of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen finishing third in the 100 kilometer race.

It was the first time Hamilton, the winner of a record 105 regular races who joined Ferrari from Mercedes in January, and Ferrari had won a sprint since the shortened format was introduced in 2021.