George Foreman, a heavyweight boxing champion who returned to the sport to regain his title at the improbable age of 45, and parlayed his fame and amiable personality into a multimillion-dollar grill business, died Friday. He was 76.

His family announced his death on his Instagram account. No cause was given.

When Foreman returned to the ring after 10 years away, there was skepticism that a fighter of his years could beat any younger fighter, much less come back to the top of the game. But in 1994 he beat the undefeated Michael Moorer to reclaim the world title, shocking the boxing world.