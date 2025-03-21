Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday as South Korea was held but still inched closer along with a rampant Australia and a dominant Iran.

Daichi Kamada and Takefusa Kubo scored in the second half to give Japan a 2-0 home win over Bahrain and a place alongside the hosts — the United States, Canada and Mexico — at next year's finals.

The runaway Asian Group C leader failed to sparkle on a chilly night in Saitama until substitute Kamada pounced for the opener in the 66th minute.