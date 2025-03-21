Eddie Jordan was nicknamed "Flash" as a boy, and the Irishman brought a blast of 'rock 'n' roll' to Formula One in the 1990s as a flamboyant team owner shaking up the motor racing establishment.

The charismatic boss, who died of cancer on Thursday at the age of 76, will always be the man whose fledgling, cash-strapped team gave future great Michael Schumacher his grand prix debut in 1991.

He will also go down in history as the newcomer in a "Piranha Club" world who had to stand and watch as the German was strong-armed away to Benetton, where he then won two of his seven titles.