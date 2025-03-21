The reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics have agreed to a $6.1 billion sale to a group headed by private equity firm Symphony Technology Group co-founder William Chisholm, the team said on Thursday.

The sale, which is still pending approval from the NBA Board of Governors, would break the record for most expensive sports team purchase in North America, eclipsing the $6.05 billion paid for the NFL's Washington Commanders in 2023.

"Bill is a terrific person and a true Celtics fan, born and raised here in the Boston area," Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a news release.