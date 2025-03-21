Fanatics, a giant in the world of sports apparel and collectibles, hit a home run during MLB’s Tokyo Series.

The company announced on Thursday that the series, which saw Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Chicago Cubs to open the 2025 MLB season at Tokyo Dome on March 18 and 19, generated $40 million in sales, making it the best-selling special event in company history.

The total includes Tokyo Series fan gear and trading cards sold across the company’s ecommerce platforms and in official MLB retail locations in Tokyo, pop-up stores in LA and Tokyo and the MLB Flagship store in New York, among other locations.