An article on the Defense Department website devoted to Jackie Robinson’s military career disappeared and then reappeared, joining a series of government webpages on Black figures that have vanished under the Trump administration’s efforts to purge government websites of references to diversity and inclusion.

The brief biography describes Robinson’s childhood in California, his time in a segregated Army unit during World War II and his role in breaking baseball’s color barrier.

But for much of Wednesday, the Pentagon website displayed a "Page Not Found” message in place of the article. When the biography reappeared Wednesday afternoon, there were no notable changes.